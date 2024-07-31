Ravens’ LB Malik Hamm lands on injured reserve for the 2nd straight year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have put linebacker Malik Hamm on injured reserve with a knee injury. The team announced the move Tuesday. Baltimore also signed linebacker Quincy Roche. Hamm made Baltimore’s 53-man roster last year as an undrafted free agent. But he spent the whole season on IR because of an ankle injury. Now he’s back on that list in 2024.

