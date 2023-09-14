Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is healthy this time and gets his shot to face the Bengals in Cincinnati

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson rolls past Houston Texans' Will Anderson Jr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson was absent with a knee injury when the Baltimore Ravens’ season came down to two big games at Cincinnati eight months ago. He’s now back and healthy and the Ravens are hoping for a different result in this week’s road game against the Bengals. Baltimore still had a chance to host a first-round playoff game last season before dropping its finale 27-16 at Cincinnati. The same teams played in the postseason at the same site. Jackson was again out and the Ravens lost 24-17.

