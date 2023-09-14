Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is healthy this time and gets his shot to face the Bengals in Cincinnati

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson was absent with a knee injury when the Baltimore Ravens’ season came down to two big games at Cincinnati eight months ago. He’s now back and healthy and the Ravens are hoping for a different result in this week’s road game against the Bengals. Baltimore still had a chance to host a first-round playoff game last season before dropping its finale 27-16 at Cincinnati. The same teams played in the postseason at the same site. Jackson was again out and the Ravens lost 24-17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.