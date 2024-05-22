Ravens’ Lamar Jackson hopes dropping a few pounds will make him even more agile this upcoming season

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) plays during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The NFL announced Monday, May 13, that the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. The game is a rematch of the AFC championship game in January, which the Chiefs won 17-10 in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A slimmer Lamar Jackson hopes to be even more agile in 2024. Baltimore’s star quarterback acknowledges that he’s lighter but isn’t offering many specifics. He says he weighs “two-something” at the moment. The Ravens currently list their star quarterback at 215 pounds, but that’s the same weight they used for him in last year’s media guide. Jackson wouldn’t give a specific target weight he’s shooting for, other than being under 230. Jackson was at Baltimore’s voluntary practice Wednesday.

