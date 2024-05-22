Ravens’ Lamar Jackson hopes dropping a few pounds will make him even more agile this upcoming season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A slimmer Lamar Jackson hopes to be even more agile in 2024. Baltimore’s star quarterback acknowledges that he’s lighter but isn’t offering many specifics. He says he weighs “two-something” at the moment. The Ravens currently list their star quarterback at 215 pounds, but that’s the same weight they used for him in last year’s media guide. Jackson wouldn’t give a specific target weight he’s shooting for, other than being under 230. Jackson was at Baltimore’s voluntary practice Wednesday.

