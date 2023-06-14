Ravens’ Lamar Jackson getting familiar with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — For all the talk of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson learning new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s scheme, it’s the different coaching style that has jumped out so far at minicamp. Monken has been one of the most consistently loud, instructive voices through the first two days of the mandatory sessions. It’s even caught Jackson a little by surprise, who only got acquainted with Monken after agreeing to his five-year, $260 million extension in late April.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.