Ravens’ John Simpson has gone from the practice squad to the starting left guard spot

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — John Simpson started every game of the 2021 season for the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a year later, he was cut. It was understandable for the third-year offensive lineman to feel a few doubts about his future. But Simpson wasn’t without a job for long. He caught on with the Baltimore Ravens in December — with the practice squad at first — and now he’s been named the team’s starter at left guard.

