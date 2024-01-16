Ravens hope their bye has them refreshed and healthier for their playoff opener against Texans

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s first postseason matchup is finally set. It’s Saturday against Houston. Now the Ravens are back in their game week routine. They practiced Tuesday indoors — with the outdoor fields at the team facility covered in snow. It appears they’ll be a lot closer to full strength after enjoying a first-round bye. The Ravens weren’t sure who they’d be playing this week until Pittsburgh lost on Monday in a game pushed back a day because of snow in the Buffalo area. Only then did the Baltimore-Houston game become official for Saturday.

