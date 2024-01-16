Ravens hope their bye has them refreshed and healthier for their playoff opener against Texans

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with Patrick Ricard after their tocudhown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s first postseason matchup is finally set. It’s Saturday against Houston. Now the Ravens are back in their game week routine. They practiced Tuesday indoors — with the outdoor fields at the team facility covered in snow. It appears they’ll be a lot closer to full strength after enjoying a first-round bye. The Ravens weren’t sure who they’d be playing this week until Pittsburgh lost on Monday in a game pushed back a day because of snow in the Buffalo area. Only then did the Baltimore-Houston game become official for Saturday.

