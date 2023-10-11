Ravens hope early arrival to London pays off against Titans. Clowney misses practice with illness

ENFIELD, England (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens arrived early this time for their London game. They play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The previous time, the Ravens arrived on Friday and got blown out 44-7 by the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2017. Coach John Harbaugh says the loss had “a big impact” on changing travel plans this time. They left for the British capital on Monday giving them nearly a week to adjust. The Titans are scheduled to arrive Friday. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has made several London trips and is urging teammates to ignore the time difference.

