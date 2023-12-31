Ravens honor Ray Rice before game against Miami nearly a decade after his career-ending arrest

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens honored Ray Rice before their game against Miami. It’s been a decade since the running back played his final game with the team before a domestic violence scandal derailed his career. Rice was with the Ravens from 2008-13, but he never played in the NFL again after video surfaced of him striking his fiancée in the elevator of a hotel. Rice has been back at M&T Bank Stadium since then. Last season he was honored as part of Baltimore’s 2012 team that won the Super Bowl. On Sunday, he was on hand as the team’s “Legend of the Game.”

