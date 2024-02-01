Ravens hire Zach Orr as defensive coordinator after Mike Macdonald’s departure to Seattle

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Zach Orr as their defensive coordinator after Mike Macdonald left to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week. The Ravens announced the 31-year-old Orr’s promotion Thursday. He was Baltimore’s inside linebackers coach the past two seasons and also played linebacker for the Ravens from 2014-16. After retiring as a player, Orr became a coaching and personnel assistant for the Ravens and then a defensive coaching analyst. He spent the 2021 season as an outside linebackers coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars before returning to the Ravens.

