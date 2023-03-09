Ravens hire Smith, Lewis as assistant coaches

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Chuck Smith as their outside linebackers coach and Greg Lewis as wide receivers coach. Smith played in the NFL from 1992-2000 with Atlanta and Carolina. He has over 20 years experience developing and operating a pass rush training program that’s been used by professional and college players and coaches. Lewis enters his ninth season as an NFL coach. He worked with wide receivers and then running backs for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2017-22.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.