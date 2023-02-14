Ravens hire Georgia’s Monken to be offensive coordinator

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Georgia’s Todd Monken to be their new offensive coordinator. Monken arrives after three seasons in the same role at Georgia, which last month won its second consecutive national championship. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh says the team conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates. The 57-year-old Monken does have NFL experience as well. He was the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons before that. He was the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2013-15.

