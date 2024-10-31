Ravens have won 3 straight meetings with Denver entering this weekend’s matchup with the Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens have won three straight meetings with Denver entering this weekend’s clash with the Broncos. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson is off to perhaps the best start of his career. The two-time MVP has a passer rating of 115.4 and has rushed for 501 yards in eight games. He’s been sharp against the blitz so it may be important for the Broncos to produce pressure without bringing extra pass rushers. Denver’s 30 sacks rank second in the league behind the New York Giants’ 35. Jackson missed practice time this week with back and knee issues.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.