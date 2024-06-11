Ravens’ Hamilton not in uniform at minicamp because of elbow issues, expected back for training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was not in uniform for the start of minicamp because of elbow issues. Hamilton was at practice but stood to the side during drills. Coach John Harbaugh says the All-Pro safety should be back for training camp, which is still several weeks away. Harbaugh says Hamilton had some “loose bodies” in his elbow removed. Hamilton became one of the stars of Baltimore’s defense last season. He had 10 tackles for loss. That’s the most by a defensive back in team history.

