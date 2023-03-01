Ravens GM still hopes to sign Jackson without franchise tag

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta says the Ravens have not decided which type of franchise tag they would use on quarterback Lamar Jackson if the team can’t sign him to a long-term contract before the start of free agency. Jackson has played to the end of his rookie deal. The deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag is Tuesday. Baltimore could use the non-exclusive tag, which carries a salary of $32,416,000 for next season. But then Jackson could negotiate with other teams, and if he received an offer the Ravens didn’t match, they could lose him for two first-round draft picks. The exclusive franchise tag would prevent another team from signing the star quarterback, but the cost could be a good bit higher.

