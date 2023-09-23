Ravens elevate Gordon and Drake from practice squad to help injury-plagued backfield

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have elevated running backs Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake from the practice squad to help their beleaguered backfield. Baltimore lost running back J.K. Dobbins for the season with a torn Achilles tendon and will be without Justice Hill on Sunday against Indianapolis. Gordon and Drake join Gus Edwards and fullback Patrick Ricard as healthy options for that game. The Ravens also have released backup quarterback Josh Johnson and signed linebacker Jeremiah Moon to the 53-man roster. Moon had been on the practice squad.

