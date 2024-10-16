Ravens dynamic duo of Henry and Jackson help lead a rushing renaissance in the NFL

The running game has had a bit of a renaissance early this season thanks in part to a dynamic duo in Baltimore off to a historic start to the season. NFL teams are rushing at the highest rate through six weeks since 2008 with team averaging a record-high 4.5 yards per carry and the most yards rushing per game at this point in a season in 40 years. The Ravens are playing a big part of that thanks to the predictable success of pairing perhaps the NFL’s best rushing quarterback ever with the most prolific running back of his generation with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

