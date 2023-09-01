Ravens’ DeCosta is excited to see Dobbins play, but he’ll keep contract prospects ‘in house’

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta has plenty of nice things to say about J.K. Dobbins. He’s also pretty reticent about the possibility of a new contract for the running back. DeCosta spoke with reporters Friday. While the Ravens have put Lamar Jackson’s contract saga in the rear-view mirror, Dobbins’ future appears uncertain. He’s entering the final season of his rookie deal. DeCosta says it’s important to be smart about who you pay and when you pay them. But he insisted if the player is good enough, he’s worth prioritizing regardless of his position.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.