Ravens coach John Harbaugh remembers Joe D’Alessandris: ‘An inspiration for all of us’

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh took some time after practice to remember offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris. It was Harbaugh’s first media session since the team announced Sunday that D’Alessandris had died at age 70. Harbaugh talked a bit about D’Alessandris’ time growing up near Pittsburgh and how he worked in a steel mill as a teenager. Harbaugh says the Ravens are dedicating this season to D’Alessandris and former wide receiver Jacoby Jones. Jones died in July at age 40.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.