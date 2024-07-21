Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson can become the best quarterback in NFL history

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed the start of training camp because of an illness. Then Baltimore coach John Harbaugh began talking up his absent star quarterback. Harbaugh spoke for more than two minutes about Jackson after the Ravens finished their first full-squad practice of camp. He says he can envision Jackson becoming recognized as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Harbaugh said Jackson started getting sick Saturday. The coach didn’t give a timeline for his return to practice. Linebacker Asida Isaac, defensive back T.J. Tampa and running back Keaton Mitchell were absent Sunday as well because of injuries.

