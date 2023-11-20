Ravens coach John Harbaugh expresses a bit of optimism on Mark Andrews’ ankle injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has a bit of hope that tight end Mark Andrews’ ankle injury may not be as bad as originally thought. Andrews was hurt early in Baltimore’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. After the game, Harbaugh said the injury appeared to be season ending. But now Harbaugh says there might be an outside chance Andrews could return at some point. Andrews is second on the team with 45 catches for 544 yards, and he has a team-high six touchdown receptions.

