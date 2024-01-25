Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey returns to practice. TE Mark Andrews was a full participant

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was back at practice after missing last weekend’s divisional playoff game with a calf injury. The Ravens listed Humphrey as limited Wednesday. It was a pretty encouraging injury report with Sunday’s AFC championship game against Kansas City coming up. Tight end Mark Andrews is still on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, but he was a full participant. Guard Kevin Zeitler had the day off to rest. The only player to miss practice because of an injury was receiver Tylan Wallace, who was out with knee issues.

