Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey returns to practice on a limited basis

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Marlon Humphrey has returned to practice for the Baltimore Ravens after the star cornerback missed the first four games of the season because of foot problems. The Ravens listed Humphrey as limited Wednesday. Rashod Bateman was a full participant and fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was limited. Linebacker Odafe Oweh and tackle Morgan Moses did not practice, and neither did safety Daryl Worley. Tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Marcus Williams, who haven’t played since Week 1, were full participants. The Ravens play at Pittsburgh this weekend.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.