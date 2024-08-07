Ravens CB Arthur Maulet having knee scoped; coach John Harbaugh doesn’t think he’ll be out long term

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Coach John Harbaugh says Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet is having his knee scoped. Harbaugh says Maulet’s issue shouldn’t be a long-term one and the team will revisit it as the start of the season gets closer. The 31-year-old Maulet is entering his second season with the Ravens. Maulet played in 14 games last season and started three. He had one interception.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.