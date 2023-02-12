Ravens’ Campbell says he’s returning for 16th NFL season

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell says he’s returning for a 16th NFL season. The 36-year-old Campbell confirmed those intentions on NFL Network. Campbell played the past three seasons for the Ravens, and he signed a two-year deal with them before last season. He had 5 1/2 sacks in 14 games in 2022. Campbell has a chance to achieve a major milestone. He enters the 2023 season with 99 sacks. The six-time Pro Bowler has played 227 games with Arizona, Jacksonville and Baltimore.

