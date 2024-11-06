Ravens, Bengals meet again in a rematch of their overtime thriller from last month

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry runs as Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad, back, pursues in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough]

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals meet again Thursday in a rematch of their overtime thriller from last month. The Ravens won that one 41-38 in overtime. Both defenses had their problems in last month’s matchup. Cincinnati scored touchdowns on four straight possessions before a late interception allowed Baltimore to force overtime. The Ravens scored on five of their six post-halftime possessions. The Bengals did a decent job against Derrick Henry in the first meeting between the teams. Until overtime, when the powerful running back broke free for a 51-yard run to set up the winning field goal.

