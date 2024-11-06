Ravens, Bengals meet again in a rematch of their overtime thriller from last month

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals meet again Thursday in a rematch of their overtime thriller from last month. The Ravens won that one 41-38 in overtime. Both defenses had their problems in last month’s matchup. Cincinnati scored touchdowns on four straight possessions before a late interception allowed Baltimore to force overtime. The Ravens scored on five of their six post-halftime possessions. The Bengals did a decent job against Derrick Henry in the first meeting between the teams. Until overtime, when the powerful running back broke free for a 51-yard run to set up the winning field goal.

