Ravens’ Bateman opts for surgery, out for the season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore receiver Rashod Bateman is out for the season after deciding to have surgery on his injured foot. Coach John Harbaugh says Bateman opted for Lisfranc surgery after consulting with his family and agent. The Ravens drafted Bateman in the first round last year, but his rookie season was delayed by a groin injury. He ultimately caught 46 passes for 515 yards in 12 games in 2021. Baltimore showed confidence in him when the team traded away receiver Marquise Brown in the offseason. Bateman began this season by catching touchdown passes of 55 and 75 yards in the first two games. He’s been slowed of late by his injury and played only 13 snaps in last Thursday’s win at Tampa Bay.

