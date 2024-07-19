Ravens agree to one-year deal with former Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore has agreed to a one-year deal with former Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson. The Ravens announced the deal Friday, two days before they start training camp. Jackson played seven seasons with the Bears and was twice named to the Pro Bowl. He had 15 interceptions in 100 games with the Bears. Jackson is expected to fill a void on the Ravens after Geno Smith left to sign with Cincinnati this offseason. Jackson had been slowed by foot injuries the past two seasons and was released in February.

