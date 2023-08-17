Ravens agree to deal with cornerback Ronald Darby, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a contract with cornerback Ronald Darby. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. The Ravens needed help at cornerback because of Marlon Humphrey’s foot issue. Several other Baltimore defensive backs have been dealing with health concerns as well. The 29-year-old Darby is coming off his own major injury — to his ACL. That ended his 2022 season in early October after he’d started five games for Denver.

