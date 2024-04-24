Ravens agree to 2-year extension with wide receiver Rashod Bateman

By The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) runs with the ball after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. The Ravens gave Bateman a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, that will keep the 2021 first-round pick with the team through the 2026 season. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terrance Williams]

OWINGS MILLS, Md (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have given wide receiver Rashod Bateman a two-year contract extension that will keep the 2021 first-round pick with the team through the 2026 season. The team announced the extension, ending speculation about whether it would trade him. They had until May 2 to decide whether or not to exercise a fifth-year option. Bateman, drafted 27th overall, instead became the first first-round wide receiver to sign a second contract with the Ravens. He has 93 receptions and four touchdowns in three seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.