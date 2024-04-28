Ravens add help for the secondary, plus at least one offensive lineman who could start right away

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens took cornerback Nate Wiggins of Clemson toward the end of the first round of the NFL draft. Then they picked tackle Roger Rosengarten of Washington late in the second. Both those players filled needs for the Ravens, who sustained quite a few losses this offseason. The Ravens picked edge rusher Adisa Isaac of Penn State in the third round, wide receiver Devontez Walker of North Carolina and cornerback T.J. Tampa of Iowa State in the fourth and running back Rasheen Ali of Marshall in the fifth. Baltimore even drafted a quarterback for the first time since 2019. The Ravens selected Devin Leary of Kentucky in the sixth round.

