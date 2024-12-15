Ravens activate NT Michael Pierce to the 53-man roster for this weekend’s game against the Giants

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have activated nose tackle Michael Pierce to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s road game against the New York Giants. Pierce went on injured reserve in late October after leaving a game at Cleveland with a calf injury. Pierce is in his ninth NFL season and seventh with the Ravens. The game against the Browns was his first start of the season. Baltimore also elevated cornerback Desmond King and linebacker William Kwenkeu for Sunday’s game.

