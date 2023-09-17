Rauschenberg’s 31-yard FG at the horn carries North Texas past Louisiana Tech 40-37

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Noah Rauschenberg made a 31-yard field goal as time expired and North Texas beat Louisiana Tech 40-37. Rauschenberg’s kick ended a nine-play, 61-yard drive that took just 61 seconds. The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter down 30-14 but scored three TDs — the first five seconds into the final stanza — and a field goal to even the score at 37. Tyre Shelton ran it in from the 7, Jack Turner from the 1, Jacob Barnes connected on a 30-yard field goal and Turner threw a 36-yard score to Smoke Harris with 64 seconds remaining to knot it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.