Raúl Ruidíaz scores two goals and the Sounders beat the Union 3-2 for their second win

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored two goals to help the Seattle Sounders beat the Philadelphia Union 3-2 on Tuesday night in a rescheduled match. Seattle (2-5-3) won for the first time since a 5-0 victory over CF Montreal on April 6. Philadelphia (3-2-4) has lost back-to-back games at home for the first time since April 2021. Ruidíaz launched a shot over goalkeeper Oliver Semmle from near midfield to open the scoring in the 13th minute. Obed Vargas, an 18-year-old, doubled Seattle’s lead in the 22nd with his first MLS goal in 43 appearances. Vargas curled in a shot from the corner of the 18-yard box, past a diving Semmle. Vargas drew a penalty in the box in the 34th and Ruidíaz converted the penalty kick for a 3-0 lead.

