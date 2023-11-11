Rattler throws for 3 TDs as South Carolina wins 15th straight over Vanderbilt 47-6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw for three touchdowns as South Carolina won its 15th straight over Vanderbilt 47-6 on Saturday. Rattler finished with 351 yards passing, connecting with defensive tackle Alex Huntley for a 1-yard score and Ahmarean Brown on a 24-yard TD. Rattler also had a 1-yard scoring run. Xavier Legette had nine catches for 120 yards and Mario Anderson had 102 yards rushing. Vanderbilt remained winless in the Southeastern Conference with its last chance at a victory coming in two weeks at No. 14 Tennessee.

