Rattler, Legette keep South Carolina bowl hopes alive with 17-14 win over Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler completed 19 of 27 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns and Xavier Legette caught nine of those passes for 94 yards as South Carolina beat Kentucky 17-14 on Saturday night. The Gamecocks (5-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) started November in a big hole, but three straight wins have left them on the cusp of a bowl bid if they can beat bitter rival Clemson next week. The Wildcats (6-5, 3-5) have lost five of six since starting the season 5-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.