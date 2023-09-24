Rattler keeps hot hand, leads South Carolina over Mississippi State 37-30

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler went 18-of-20 for 288 yards and three touchdowns to lead South Carolina to a 37-30 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Rattler’s favorite target, Xavier Legette, caught five passes for 189 yards, including a 76-yard and a 75-yard touchdown for the Gamecocks. After three weeks of pounding he ball on the ground with inconsistent results, Mississippi State (2-returned to the kind of Air Raid passing attack the Bulldogs used under coach Mike Leach, who died in December. Will Rogers threw for a career best 487 yards and Lideatrick Griffin set a school record with 256 yards receiving on seven catches.

