Rattler and Leggette and takeaways help South Carolina to a 38-28 win over Jacksonville State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Xavier Leggette caught nine passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns to lead South Carolina to a 38-28 win Saturday over Jacksonville State. Spencer Rattler was 27-of-38 passing for 399 yards but outside of the two best players on the field, the game didn’t increase hopes for fans of South Carolina that the team can win three more in a row and make a bowl. Jacksonville State committed four turnovers and the biggest mistake was a pass that South Carolina’s Stone Blanton stepped in front of and ran back 88 yards for a touchdown with 2:02 left.

