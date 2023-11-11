Rattler accounts for 3 TDs as South Carolina wins 15th straight over Vanderbilt 47-6

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Artie Walker Jr.]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as South Carolina won its 15th straight over Vanderbilt 47-6 on Saturday. Rattler finished with 351 yards passing, connecting with defensive tackle Alex Huntley for a 1-yard score and Ahmarean Brown on a 24-yard TD. Rattler also had a 1-yard scoring run. Xavier Legette had nine catches for 120 yards and Mario Anderson had 102 yards rushing. Vanderbilt remained winless in the Southeastern Conference with its last chance at a victory coming in two weeks at No. 14 Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.