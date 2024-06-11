Rattled Pakistan wins toss and bowls 1st against Canada in a must-win T20 World Cup group game

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first in a must-win Group A game against Canada at the Twenty20 World Cup. Pakistan, the 2022 finalist, has been rattled by two defeats against the United States and rival India. It not only needs to win its remaining two games but also hope results of other group games go in its favor to progress to the second stage of the tournament being jointly co-hosted by the U.S. and West Indies. Both teams made one change with Saim Ayub replacing Iftikhar Ahmed for Pakistan and batter Ravinderpal Singh getting his first World Cup appearance in place of Dilpreet Bajwa for Canada.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.