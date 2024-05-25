Ratcliffe is ‘proud’ of Man United’s FA Cup win but doesn’t name Ten Hag in celebratory message

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has failed to mention manager Erik ten Hag by name while congratulating the team for its FA Cup final victory against Manchester City. The British billionaire was quick to say how proud he was after seeing United win its first trophy on Saturday since he became a minority shareholder in February. United won 2-1 at Wembley. But a lack of direct reference to Ten Hag in Ratcliffe’s message of congratulations was notable at a time when the Dutchman’s future at the club remains uncertain and there are reports he is about to be fired.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.