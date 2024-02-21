Ratcliffe invokes words of Ferguson in setting out 3-year plan to end City and Liverpool dominance

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has invoked the famous words of Alex Ferguson in setting out his ambition to knock local rivals Manchester City and Liverpool “off their perch” within three years after becoming a co-owner of Manchester United. Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a minority stake in United on Tuesday. An initial injection of $1.5 billion means he owns approximately 27.7% of the iconic club. The 71-year-old Ratcliffe now partly owns a club he has supported since the age of 6 but which has been in the shadow of City and Liverpool over the past decade since the retirement of Ferguson in 2013.

