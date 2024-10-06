Ratcliffe flies in to watch Man United at Aston Villa with severe pressure on Ten Hag

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Manchester United minority owner Jim Ratcliffe has flown in to personally watch the team play Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday as the pressure mounts on manager Erik ten Hag. Ratcliffe took his seat alongside United’s new leadership team of chief executive Omar Berrada, technical director Jason Wilcox, sporting director Dan Ashworth as well as Dave Brailsford, a key figure at Ratcliffe’s Ineos Sport. Ratcliffe was present in Barcelona on Friday for the win by INEOS Britannia that earned the yacht a spot in the America’s Cup finals. He gave an interview there with the BBC in which he declined to say he had faith in Ten Hag.

