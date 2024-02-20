Ratcliffe completes purchase of a minority stake in Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has completed his purchase of a minority stake in the club. The deal had already been approved by the English Football Association while the Premier League has cleared Ratcliffe to take up a minority share under its rules regarding who is allowed to be an owner or director of a soccer club. The 71-year-old Ratcliffe paid $1.3 billion for up to 25% of the club and has already invested $200 million for additional shares to take his ownership to 27.7%. He will invest a further $100 million by Dec. 31. Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s richest people and the owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS.

