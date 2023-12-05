Rataj double-double helps Oregon State top Cal Poly 70-63 in double OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Sophomore Michael Rataj finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double to help Oregon State outlast Cal Poly 70-63 in double overtime. Jordan Pope had a go-ahead layup and KC Ibekwe had back-to-back baskets to cap a 6-1 run that gave Oregon State (5-3) a 68-63 lead with 33 seconds left in the second overtime. Rataj scored what turned out to be the final basket with 1:11 left in regulation, pulling Oregon State even at 49 and forcing overtime. Kobe Sanders’ layup for Cal Poly (3-6) with three seconds to go forced the second overtime tied at 60.

