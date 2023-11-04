Raspadori scores again to help Napoli win 2-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Giacomo Raspadori is proving to be a more than adequate replacement for Victor Osimhen as he helped Napoli to a 2-0 win at bottom club Salernitana in Serie A. The 23-year-old Raspadori opened the scoring in the 13th minute and substitute Elif Elmas sealed the result late on to send the defending champion fourth ahead of league leader Inter Milan’s match at fifth-place Atalanta. Third-place AC Milan is three points behind Inter and plays at home to Udinese later. It is the first time Raspadori has scored in three straight matches for Napoli.

