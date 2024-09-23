Rasmus Dahlin’s evolution as Sabres leader grows with defenseman hosting summer camp in Switzerland

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin’s evolution as a team leader grew further when he organized a weeklong minicamp and bonding session for about a dozen teammates in Switzerland this summer. The get-together included on-ice practices, a boating trip and rounds of golf intended to bring together an already tight-knit group. For Dahlin, this represented his latest step in the seventh-year player cementing his leadership role and the urgency he has in ending what’s become an NHL-record 13-year playoff drought. The Sabres intend to fill their vacant captain’s role entering this season, with Dahlin considered the favored candidate.

