Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins still on PUP list as Ravens begin training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back J.K. Dobbins are still on the physically-unable-to-perform list as training camp begins for the Baltimore Ravens. They held their first official practice Wednesday. Coach John Harbaugh says there’s some complexity to Dobbins’ absence. Dobbins also missed practice time at minicamp. He’s entering the final season of his rookie contract. He returned from a major knee injury that cost him the whole 2021 season and rushed for 520 yards in eight games in 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.