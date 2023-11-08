Rashford’s red card in Champions League adds to turbulent period for Man United forward

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Marcus Rashford’s difficult start to the season at Manchester United has gotten a bit tougher. The England forward was shown a straight red card in the 42nd minute of United’s match at FC Copenhagen in the Champions League for stamping on opponent Elias Jelert. Rashford appeared to be trying to shield the ball but landed his studs on Jelert’s left ankle. United was leading 2-0 at the time of Rashford’s sending-off but went into halftime 2-2 as the visitors struggled to cope with 10 men. Rashford has scored just one goal in all competitions this season. He was reprimanded by United manager Erik ten Hag last week for his decision to go to a nightclub for a pre-arranged birthday party hours after a 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

