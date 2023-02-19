Rashford scores twice, Man United beats Leicester 3-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford might just fire Manchester United to the Premier League title and more. The striker scored twice to set up a 3-0 win against Leicester on Sunday as Erik ten Hag’s team closed in on second-place Manchester City and kept the pressure on table-topping Arsenal. That’s 16 goals in 17 games for Rashford since returning from the World Cup in a run that has prompted fans to label him the best player in the world right now. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo might have something to say about that. But United’s four-pronged trophy pursuit has been energized by Rashford’s run of form.

