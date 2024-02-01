Rashford scores early and Mainoo grabs late winner in Man United’s wild 4-3 win at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored an early goal on his return after a disciplinary issue and Kobbie Mainoo grabbed a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time for Manchester United in a wild 4-3 win at Wolverhampton in the Premier League. United manager Erik ten Hag recalled Rashford to the starting lineup after the England forward was left out of the FA Cup win at Newport on Sunday. Rashford was reportedly seen in a Belfast night spot on Thursday and missed training the following day. He repaid the faith of his manager by giving United the lead against Wolves in the fifth minute.

